Penshurst - a 'dag' no longer

The beautification of the Penshurst shopping centre has taken a step closer with Georges River Council to look at prioritising much-needed upgrades and safety measures for the area.
It's victory for Penshurst resident who, tired of what they see is the neglect of their suburb, have rallied to tell the council to undertake the upgrade.
Earlier this year residents formed the Project Penshurst action group to get the urgent upgrade of their shopping centre on the council agenda.
They voiced their concerns at the May 27 council meeting in support of a Notice of Motion by Councillor Christina Jamieson calling for the council to take a number of actions to improve the appearance and safety aspects of the Penshurst shopping centre.
Nicky Parras, co-founder of the Project Penshurst action group told the council meeting, "Penshurst has a population of 12,786, which is higher than neighbouring suburbs like Mortdale and Oatley, yet it has been severely neglected,.
"The town centre is dirty, smelly, and cluttered with unauthorized shopkeeper goods on the footpaths, making it difficult for pedestrians to navigate, especially near the train station," she said.
"Our small patch of greenery beside the Bridge Street railway bridge has been decimated, and the infrastructure is outdated, with leaking public toilets and a drab, grey shelter in the middle of the town centre.
"Safety is a significant concern. The entire intersection between Bridge Street and Penshurst Street is hazardous, with faded crossings and cafes on precarious corners lacking guardrails. Guardrails are needed on both sides of Bridge Street to ensure the safety of residents and the many commuters who use the station," she said.
"We are not asking for anything extravagant-just safe streets and roads, clean streets, and greenery. The basics that will help restore our community's pride and well-being," Ms Parras said.
Liane Madden, owner of Stems with Style florist in Penshurst street said, "Penshurst town centre has a vast and broad heritage yet it looks daggy and downhearted.
"With two high schools and two primary schools part of the town centre, pedestrian safety is paramount," she said.
"Safety barriers, bollards and plantings will all help with this as will the proposed traffic study.
"Perhaps when all of this is achieved Penshurst will be a dag no longer."
Michael Tomalaris called on the council to install a rail guard or bollards for the protection of patrons and to avoid a potential disaster which could injure, maim or even take the lives of customers.
"It's a busy intersection. Traffic is constantly flowing. My main concern is of the vehicles that swing off the railway bridge, over the pedestrian lines and past the seating and tables.
"Trucks, vans, lorries, construction vehicles and motor cars, large and small pass the area in question. I've personally seen vehicles come within centimetres of scraping the edge of the footpath," he said.
Councillors voted unanimously to support Cr Jamieson's motion calling for the council to prepare a Public Domain Plan for streetscape and public safety enhancements for the Penshurst Town Centre that includes:
Cr Jamieson thanked Project Penshurst for their continued dedication to their community.
"I am so pleased that the council will be addressing some of Penshurst';s pressing needs within this financial year. As Project Penshurst 2222 puts it "We're giving back Penshurst's mojo," she said.
"Next month, we finalise the 24/25 budget. I will be pushing for council to prioritise funding for essential safety improvements in Penshurst, such as the guard rail on Bridge Street (both sides) and enhanced lighting for the walkways at the Connolly Street parking area.
"Together, we can make Penshurst a safer, more vibrant place for everyone and a 'dag' no longer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.