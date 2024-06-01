St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Penshurst - a 'dag' no longer

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 1 2024 - 10:14am, first published 10:13am
Members of the Project Penshurst community group with Banks MP David Coleman, centre, and Councillors Christina Jamieson and Peter Mahoney, left. Picture: Chris Lane
The beautification of the Penshurst shopping centre has taken a step closer with Georges River Council to look at prioritising much-needed upgrades and safety measures for the area.

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

