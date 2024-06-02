50 years ago: Photos spark memories of 1974 Cronulla beach devastation

The photo above was taken in February 1975. To the right is the popular landmark Joe's Milk Bar, seen behind the eroded sand with a number of cars parked out the front. In the foreground a small family group try to make the most of a day at the beach while others pick their way along the seaweed covered shoreline. In the distance a few brave swimmers can be seen near the ocean pool and walkers stroll along the Esplanade.

