50 years ago: Photos spark memories of 1974 Cronulla beach devastation

Historic photos have rekindled memories of the extensive damage to Cronulla beaches as a result of storms and huge seas 50 years ago.
A series from the Sutherland Shire Libraries' local history collection marking the 1974 storms met with a strong response when posted on the Leader's Facebook page on successive Friday evenings over the last three weeks.
Photos (above and below) showed the immediate damage:
The description accompanying the top photo:
A small group of people assess the extent of damage after a storm event on 25 May 1974 which occurred almost fifty years ago at North Cronulla. The storm also impacted Sydney coastal areas and locations along NSW shorelines. Extremely large seas with high tides eroded away areas including walkways and seawalls. Sadly, a solitary swing seen here is all that remained of the playground equipment installed just ten years earlier in 1964 by the Cronulla Rotary Club.
Follow-up photos showed the lasting damage.
The photo above was taken in February 1975. To the right is the popular landmark Joe's Milk Bar, seen behind the eroded sand with a number of cars parked out the front. In the foreground a small family group try to make the most of a day at the beach while others pick their way along the seaweed covered shoreline. In the distance a few brave swimmers can be seen near the ocean pool and walkers stroll along the Esplanade.
The final photo (above) looks north toward the Wanda surf club, was taken in October 1974, showing the loss of sand and vegetation.
