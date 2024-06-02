St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
50 years ago: Photos spark memories of 1974 Cronulla beach devastation

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 2 2024 - 11:55am, first published 11:32am
A solitary swing is all that remained of the playground equipment at North Cronulla beach after the 1974 storms. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries
Historic photos have rekindled memories of the extensive damage to Cronulla beaches as a result of storms and huge seas 50 years ago.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

