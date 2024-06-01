St George Matters with Chris Minns: Protecting our kids mental health

As parents in the modern world, we are all grappling with the enormous role that social media plays in the life of our children.
Where previous generations were out riding their bikes, moving through nature, making friends, young people today are learning about life through various screens, on websites that have little interest in their healthy development.
As a parent and as Premier of NSW, I'm concerned about the harm this is having on our kids.
Many of these sites are deliberately addictive. They're built with one goal in mind: to keep our kids online for as long as possible, whether it makes them happy or not.
Even worse, social media sites are designed to intensify the feelings of insecurity and self-doubt that come to all young people. They open up new forms of bullying and push developing minds towards extreme views.
In fact, research has found that kids who spend more than three hours per day on social media are twice as likely to experience poor mental health, depression and anxiety.
We have to ask whether this is a healthy way for kids to grow up and mature into healthy adults.
With that question in mind, the Minns Labor Government will be hosting a social media forum this year, to address the impact that social media platforms are having on children and young people.
Scheduled for October, the forum will bring together young people, research experts and policy makers, as well as representatives from leading social media sites.
It will examine the latest evidence and develop a response to growing community concern about the mental health impacts of social media, especially for young kids.
This is something that families are already dealing with, within their own homes. It's perfectly reasonable to feel uncomfortable with the level of exposure children have to these platforms.
My hope is that this forum will offer a practical way forward, so young people can still enjoy the benefits of technology, while living full and happy lives outside their screens.
