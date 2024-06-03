Aged care home takeover at Kirrawee

Ibis Care has announced its takeover of The Palms Aged Care Home at Kirrawee.
The organisation provides residential aged care accommodation and independent retirement living options to St George and shire, a service provider of boutique aged care homes for almost 20 years.
Ibis Care supports the ageing community with a range of services including evidence-based wellness activities, nutritious meals and specialised healthcare such as dementia care and palliative care.
Ibis Care Chief Executive Officer La Stacey Baramy says the acquisition is a significant development for the Sutherland Shire community.
"I am excited to be extending our services to support more of the Sutherland Shire's ageing community," she said. "Our aged care homes are located in Blakehurst, Bexley, Miranda and Mortdale."
Ms Baramy says Ibis Care is dedicated to providing residents of The Palms with continuity of care through familiar faces and ongoing high standards.
"We operate in a genuine, professional and safe manner whilst providing residents with the dignity and joy that they deserve," she said. "Everyone likes to have consistency and a familiar face, especially when the daily care of residents has been at such a high standard. We recognise that residents have a strong connection to the staff at The Palms, and we want to keep that going."
"It's comforting for families to know that their loved one has 24/7 healthcare support that they need. Ageing in place is also a feature at The Palms and all Ibis Care homes which means that as residents do not need to move to another residence as their care needs increase.
"With Aged Care Standards importantly more stringent now than ever we are proud to have our five aged care homes receive a 4 Star Aged Care Rating by the Australian Government."
