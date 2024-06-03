St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Property

Aged care home takeover at Kirrawee

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 3 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ibis Care has acquired The Palms Aged Care Home at Kirrawee. Picture by Chris Lane
Ibis Care has acquired The Palms Aged Care Home at Kirrawee. Picture by Chris Lane

Ibis Care has announced its takeover of The Palms Aged Care Home at Kirrawee.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.