Lugarno Lions celebratory dinner

The Lugarno Lions Club celebrated its anniversary in May with a dinner at Club Menai.
Lugarno Lions Club was formed in 1974 and is part of the worldwide Lions Club International (LCI). LCI has clubs in 200 hundred countries and has more than 1.4 million members. It has five world-wide causes- diabetes, vision, hunger, environment and childhood cancer.
Through its fundraising Lugarno Lions has donated more than $3 million to the community since it was formed.
Members meet on the second and fourth Thursdays at Club Rivers, Riverwood, at 7pm.
