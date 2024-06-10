King's Birthday Honours: Fire Service Medal for Cheryl Steer

Cronulla resident Cheryl Steer has received the Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM) in the King's Birthday Honours.
Ms Steer is Assistant Commissioner Regional Operations with Fire and Rescue NSW.
When she started her career with Fire and Rescue in 1996 it was unusual to see female firefighters.
Since then she has been stationed at fire stations at Marrickville, Kogarah, Bankstown and Cabramatta where she worked for over seven years.
She was the first female inspector, female Superintendent and Chief Inspector and eventually became Assistant Commissioner.
Her interest in firefighting started when she was eight-years old growing up in Sutherland when a fire broke out in the family Holden Kingswood.
"Dad managed to put out most of the fire with a hose but when the firefighters turned up they were so calm and stoic and the memory stayed with me," she said.
"I spoke to my mother years later and said I was thinking of becoming a firefighter. She said it's better to try and see, so I did and it has been an incredible experience.
"I love being a firefighter, working in a fire station and being on the fire truck, she said.
"The most rewarding thing was being in a fire station in multicultural areas. There is a good sense of connection with the community. We did a lot more than house fires, from motor vehicle accidents, hazardous material incidents and factory fires. We also did fire prevention work, visiting pre-schools and talking to children about what to do in a fire, 'get down low and go and go', and really reinforcing the Triple 000 message.
"There's been many different incidents that have impacted me in many different ways. Motor vehicle accidents are very challenging. We also stop house fires which helps people in the most basic way you can."
Assistant Commissioner Steer has also been deployed interstate to Victoria Morwell Mine fire in 2014, and overseas to the United States to help fight wildfires in Washington State. One of the most challenging times of her career was the 2019-2020 bush fire season.
She supports the development of female firefighters through her long-term involvement in the FRNSW Women's Inclusive Network (WIN). She is a director on the board of the Relief and Welfare Fund and a board member for the Museum of Fire. And she is helping to document the first 40 years of female firefighters in FRNSW will provide an important historical record.
"To be a firefighter you need to be problem-solving and to be able to communicate effectively with the community and over the radio. And you have got to be fit," Assistant Commissioner Steer said.
"No day is ever exactly the same. You can make your plans for the day and then an emergency can happen and you have to be able to adapt to that."
