St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

King's Birthday Honours: Fire Service Medal for Cheryl Steer

By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 10 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Rescue NSW Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Steer of Cronulla has received an Australian Fire Service Medal in the King's Birthday Honours. Picture: Chris Lane
Fire and Rescue NSW Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Steer of Cronulla has received an Australian Fire Service Medal in the King's Birthday Honours. Picture: Chris Lane

Cronulla resident Cheryl Steer has received the Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM) in the King's Birthday Honours.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.