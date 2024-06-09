King's Birthday Honour: watery rescues in challenging times

As one of the longest serving volunteers for Marine Rescue NSW, Ian Baker of Taren Point has worked the seas for more than 48 years.
He stands waterside as standout contributor to the organisation, and for this reason the dedicated volunteer has received an Emergency Services Medal in the 2024 King's Birthday Honours.
He's surprised by the recognition he says, but as a "man of few words", says his wife, his actions certainly speak loud.
Before Mr Baker joined the the organisation, he was eager to spend time on the water. "I wanted to buy a boat. I didn't know which boat to buy to suit the family. I found out more about being a volunteer coastguard, and I found out too much, because I never bought a boat," he said.
Mr Baker joined the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association in 1975, and it merged with other coast patrols to form Marine Rescue NSW in 2010.
He is an operational search and rescue support officer and and is marine rescue coxswain (navigates and steers a small vessel). He has participated in more than 400 challenging search and rescue operations, many in difficult and life threatening conditions in rough seas, from Port Hacking to Botany Bay areas.
A stomach-churning experience for some, it's an adventurous ride with plenty of unexpected scenarios, Mr Baker said.
"You have to like rough water. Usually when someone's in trouble, we're the ones going out when they are coming home, and the weather gets bad," he said.
"Most rescues are pretty mundane - people breaking down or not as much these days, running out of petrol. The latest I got home one night was midnight, after looking for boats because people didn't know where they were."
Now that the weather has cooled, it's a little quieter out there. "Most people who seem to go out in the winter time are regular boaters - more experienced fishermen who fish all year around," Mr Baker said. "In summer, it's people who have just bought a boat, and they're the ones who get into trouble."
Encounters with the seemingly gentle giants of the sea - whales, are also part of the boating life, especially at the start of migration season.
"The boat I was in got hit by a whale once," Mr Baker said. "We were cruising along and a whale came up underneath us and lifted the boat out of the water. Luckily it settled down and we just carried on - the boat didn't stop. The poor old whale carried on as well, but probably had a scar across its back. The boat did break down the next day because of damage the whale had done."
Also a mentor and trainer, Mr Baker also thrives on inspiring volunteers to maintain and extend their skills and knowledge in maritime safety.
"I just do it - I like the challenge of helping people," he said. "Very few people these days realise we're volunteers. It means quite a lot (to receive the medal). I can't get anything better."
