St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

King's Birthday Honours: Beryl Van Oploo OAM for service to the Indigenous community and hospitality industry.

By Jim Gainford
Updated June 10 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aunty Beryl Van Oploo of South Hurstville receives a King's Birthday Honour - Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to the Indigenous community, and to the hospitality industry. Picture by Chris Lane
Aunty Beryl Van Oploo of South Hurstville receives a King's Birthday Honour - Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to the Indigenous community, and to the hospitality industry. Picture by Chris Lane

South Hurstville's Aunty Beryl Van Oploo has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the King's Birthday Honours for service to the Indigenous community, and to the hospitality industry.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.