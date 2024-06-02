St George City claim win

The wild weather caused many sporting fixtures to be postponed or cancelled over the weekend with fields and venues left unplayable with over 120 ml of rain on Saturday.
The top of the ladder clash between Rockdale Ilinden and Marconi was put off to be played another day.
At Penshurst Park there was a twenty minute stoppage when lightning struck nearby but play still went ahead with St George City FA gaining an important 1-0 victory over Sydney Olympic .
The lone goal of the game came in the 25th minute, courtesy of a sensational run from central-back Matthew Keremelevski.
The defender chested down a Sydney Olympic clearance and strode forwards with intent, before exchanging a slick one-two with the active Presley Ortiz.
Keremelevski took another positive touch forwards to the centre of the edge of the box, and thundered home a terrific clinical strike into the bottom right corner to open the scoring at Penshurst Park.
It was a goal worthy of winning any game, and despite St George squandering a myriad of opportunities to double their lead, they held on to secure a crucial three points against Olympic.
St George coach Mirko Jurilj said It was a good performance until they stopped for the lightning.
"That killed us in terms of momentum, but we should have put the game to bed in the first half.
"We had two other great opportunities but that's been the story of our season.
"The first 55 was good, the last 35 were no good at all but we'll take the win - we're a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde team at the moment, one week we're good, next week we're not good, so we need to start improving on that."
In St George FC's match against Blacktown City the home side asserted its dominance and continued its course to challenge for this year's silverware following a 3-0 victory at Landen Stadium on Sunday when the weather had cleared.
St George had certainly come to play and posed many questions of the City defence without being able to unlock it and find a strike of their own but for long periods during the half made plenty of the running.
Unfortunately for St George, their keeper was injured early which led to substitute Daniel Axford replacing him between the sticks in the 35th minute and they headed to the half-time break only one goal down but couldnt get it back.
St George FC coach Jane Talcevski said In the first-half they competed well.
"We controlled the game well, attacked well, defended well and reduced Blacktown from producing anything too threatening, apart from the goal of course- Blacktown had to work hard to get the result against us."
