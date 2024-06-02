Redhot response

The Dragons blew Penrith away with a second half blitz in which they scored 22 unanswered points overrunning the under strength premiers 22-10 in torrid conditions at BlueBet Stadium on Saturday night.
This leaves the Dragons to open the Round 14 action with a very winnable Friday night clash against the Wests Tigers in Wollongong, which will leave Ben Hunt, Jaydn Su'A and Zac Lomax with a 48-hour period between Origin and club games if they are to back up.
They currently sit in 12th spot on the NRL ladder but are on equal points with four other teams (Roosters, Bulldogs, Cowboys and Knights) a win could lift them into sight of the top eight if the others fail to claim points.
Saturday was the Red V's first win in seven games against the Panthers, who suffered a defeat on home soil for the first time since August last year.
Down 10-0 at the break and having been forced to get through a mountain of defence - much of which came while they were camped on their own line - St George Illawarra set the tone with a clean line break to start the second half before going on to score four tries in the next 32 minutes.
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan owned up to unleashing a half time spray on his troops before the stunning second-half turnaround.
"It wasn't pretty- especially to a few individuals,
"I was really disappointed with how we played in the first half, turning the football over, it was awful - it was a little bit like the second half against the Bulldogs.
"We needed the break, we needed half time, I needed to get them into a room and to their credit, they responded.
"You probably only get two or three a year you can use, I've used one."
It was a severely depleted Panthers side that took to the field - five stars were out on Origin duties, plus Nathan Cleary - but the Dragons were also without Hunt, Lomax and Jaydn Su'A.
The half-time rant got Sione Finau fired up and his carry to open the second half set the tone for the comeback, with plenty of teammates following.
Tries to Toby Couchman and Tyrell Sloan followed with Halfback Kyle Flanagan and halves partner Jesse Marschke writing their own narrative without Hunt.
