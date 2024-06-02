Dragons NSW Cup winners

A perfect first half saw the Dragons finish atop the Panthers 26-10 at BlueBet Stadium on Saturday afternoon to notch their fourth consecutive Knock-On Effect NSW Cup win.
With both sides undermanned, it was the Dragons who jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead before showcasing a steady period of defence late to hold off the fast-finishing Panthers.
Josh Coric grabbed the first points for the visitors with Jonah Glover nailing the conversion to make it 6-0.
Christian Tuipulotu broke to send the Dragons straight back onto the attack with Mikaele Ravalawa finishing the sequence off thanks to a last tackle sweep play laid on by Savelio Tamale.
The Fijian international made it look easy with a long run to cross over in the right corner and make it 10-0.
The Panthers refused to yield in their fightback attempt but the visitors' defence was unwavering through the final stages of contest pulling off a number of spirited stops en route to their fourth win on the trot.
