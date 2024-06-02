Fatal car crash at Kareela

A man, 42, died at Kareela on Sunday night when his car crashed into a fence and tree.
Emergency services were called to the golf club on Bates Drive at about 10.30pm on June 2. Sutherland Police were told that a red Mitsubishi SUV allegedly crashed into a fence before it collided with a tree.
The driver and sole occupant was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but he died at the scene.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has commenced.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
