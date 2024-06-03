Artistic talent eyes Young Archie selection

Inspired by family, a Year 9 student from Our Lady of Mercy College (OLMC) Cronulla has won an award in the Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) Portrait Prize 2024.
Veronica Lattouf won the prize in her age category (13-15 years) for a portrait of her brother Joshua. She received the prize at the opening of the 2024 Portrait Prize Gallery at McGlade Gallery at Burwood.
The Sydney Catholic Schools Portrait Prize serves as a powerful platform to recognise and celebrate outstanding Visual Arts students while setting a high standard of excellence for emerging talent from K-12.
Students were asked to paint within a theme - a person who is special to the entrant, who is known to the entrant and who plays a significant role in their life. Veronica painted a portrait of her younger brother Joshua.
Veronica's work is being judged to be a part of the Young Archies Competition at the Art Gallery of NSW, where if successful, her work will be on display.
She was also selected to work alongside Stage 6 students in a HSC Workshop led by SCS Artists in Residence. Veronica experimented with charcoal alongside students and artists, developing skills that can be further explored in HSC major projects.
