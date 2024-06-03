St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Schools

Artistic talent eyes Young Archie selection

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 3 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Our Lady of Mercy College (OLMC) Cronulla Year 9 student Veronica Lattouf, pictured with College Principal Christine Harding, won the Sydney Catholic Schools Portrait Prize 2024 in her age category. Picture by Chris Lane
Our Lady of Mercy College (OLMC) Cronulla Year 9 student Veronica Lattouf, pictured with College Principal Christine Harding, won the Sydney Catholic Schools Portrait Prize 2024 in her age category. Picture by Chris Lane

Inspired by family, a Year 9 student from Our Lady of Mercy College (OLMC) Cronulla has won an award in the Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) Portrait Prize 2024.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.