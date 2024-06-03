Upgraded Scarborough Park courts now open

The new Scarborough Park Courts at Ramsgate are now open to the public after a period of closure to renew the area and create an accessible, multi-play facility for the community.
The multi-sport complex includes courts for tennis, basketball, soccer and volleyball.
The upgrade also includes player and spectator shelters,sports fencing as well as sporting infrastructure like goals, netting and posts.
The project included the installation of an acrylic hard-court surface, which unfortunately was affected by the rain during construction, resulting in some minor blistering.
The contractor will undertake some repairs in the warmer month of September to ensure the facility can continue to be enjoyed by the community fBookings can be made through the operators Sydney Sports Management Group.
Bayside Council also undertook a Review of Environmental Factors before the projected started to protect native wildlife and the environment.
Courts can be hired for a minimum of 30 minutes and requests for bookings can be made online via the booking app at: www.scarboroughsports.com.au/book-a-court/
