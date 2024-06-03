St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Upgraded Scarborough Park courts now open

June 3 2024 - 2:30pm
The multi-sport complex includes courts for tennis, basketball, soccer and volleyball.
The new Scarborough Park Courts at Ramsgate are now open to the public after a period of closure to renew the area and create an accessible, multi-play facility for the community.

