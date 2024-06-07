Pirates sail into Rockdale

On his first day out of his indentures, he encounters Mabel, the favourite daughter of Major-General Stanley and they immediately fall in love. But "a most ingenious paradox" comes to light - Frederic was born on the 29th February, so going by his actual birthdays, he is really only a "little boy of five" and won't be out of his indentures until 1940. Of course, Mabel vows to wait.