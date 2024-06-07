St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Pirates sail into Rockdale

June 8 2024 - 9:20am
Gilbert and Sullivan's classic comic opera, The Pirates of Penzance is the latest production for The Rockdale Opera Company, opening June 15.

