Pirates sail into Rockdale

Gilbert and Sullivan's classic comic opera, The Pirates of Penzance is the latest production for The Rockdale Opera Company, opening June 15.
Since its premiere in New York in 1879, The Pirates of Penzance has continued to be performed around the world on a regular basis.
From professional companies, to amateur groups, Gilbert and Sullivan Festivals and a movie starring Kevin Kline and Linda Ronstadt, Pirates remains a favourite with audiences.
It's long-lasting popularity is due to its many well-known tunes, from Mabel's 'Poor Wand'ring One' and the satirical 'I am the very model of a modern Major-General, to the rollicking pirates' entrance in 'With Cat-like Tread'.
The plot centres around Frederic, who at a very young age was mistakenly apprenticed to a Pir-ate instead of a pi-lot, due to his nursery maid being hard of hearing. He is indentured until his 21st birthday to the tender-hearted Pirates of Penzance.
On his first day out of his indentures, he encounters Mabel, the favourite daughter of Major-General Stanley and they immediately fall in love. But "a most ingenious paradox" comes to light - Frederic was born on the 29th February, so going by his actual birthdays, he is really only a "little boy of five" and won't be out of his indentures until 1940. Of course, Mabel vows to wait.
As always with Gilbert and Sullivan operas, there's mistaken identity, misdirected love, nobles in disguise and a surprise twist that provides a happy ending to suit all.
Add to that a band of swash-buckling pirates who are really peers from The House of Lords, the brave but bumbling police who vow to protect Major-General Stanley, well-loved hummable tunes and brilliant lyrics.
Director Georgia Kokkoris, described it as a show for all ages, with adventure, duty, romance and comedy.
"Our production aims for a heightened comic experience via colourful costumes, innuendos and a pantomime fantastical set," Georgia said.
"The audience is very aware that they are watching performers putting on a production of Pirates so there is opportunity for things to go slightly wrong, melodrama and humorous clichés abound."
The production features Rik Dawson as thePirate King, Danielle Bavli as the pampered Mabel, James Gander as Fredrick, Megan Chalmers as the stalwart Ruth, Brett Crocker as the bumbling Sergeant of police and Opera Australia baritone, John Antoniou as the bombastic Major General. Sopranos Ella Briggs, Emily Harris and Allegra Rotondo as the wards and Daniel Rae Samuel.
Details: The Pirates of Penzance, June 15 to 23. Rockdale Town Hall
Bookings: www.rockdaleopera.com.au
