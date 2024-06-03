No singing in the rain - Jazz and Blues Festival forced indoors

The 129 millimetres of rain, which fell at Cronulla on Saturday caused the cancellation of the annual Jazz and Blue Festival's outdoor stages for the whole weekend.
But, there was still lots of great music across 14 indoor venues, as well as some outdoor performances on Sunday, including the Hot Potato Band, who attracted a young crowd in the mall.
Organisers said the festival was still a success, with "capacity crowds" at the indoor venues and many artists and sponsors wanting to "get on board" for next year's event.
Festival programmer Geoff Trio said weather conditions were"horrific" on Saturday.
"Even though the weather came good on Sunday, the grounds were still very wet and it would have been a mud bath if we had used them." he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.