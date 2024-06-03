Sharks need to bounce back

The return of big guns Mitch Moses and Clint Gutherson sparked the Eels to a 34-22 win over the Sharks at CommBank Stadium last Thursday night. It's the second loss on the trot for the former ladder leaders and they have to stop the rot.
It doesn't get any easier this week as they now head to Brisbane to face the Broncos on Saturday night in Round 14 and will be hoping Nicho Hynes and Cam McInnes can back up from Blues Origin duty and maybe a few Queenslanders don't.
The Sharks had their moments completing 34 of 38 sets at 89 per cent to the Eels 83 per cent and fullback Will Kennedy ran for 212 metres and had nine tackle breaks in a game that Sharks winger Sione Katoa celebrated his 100th NRL appearance with a try double.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said it was a flat performance and hard to watch.
"We got jumped on energy. They put us on the back foot straight off the bat with some poor defensive lapses.
"We created a bit of movement back our way at the start of the second half but again we let ourselves down with back field errors, penalties, six-agains, and poor focus and poor details.
"No excuses, we have longer turnaround now and we need to get some energy back into them and prepare a bit better than this week and get after it," he said
It was better news for the Newtown Jets who halted Parramatta's momentum with a resounding 34-18 win in Round 13 action of The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup.
The Eels had four straight wins but the Jets are enjoying their own purple patch with their fifth win in a row.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.