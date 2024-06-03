St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sharks need to bounce back

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 3 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharks winger Sione Katoa celebrated his 100th NRL appearance with a try double against Parramatta. Picture NRL Images/Porteous
Sharks winger Sione Katoa celebrated his 100th NRL appearance with a try double against Parramatta. Picture NRL Images/Porteous

The return of big guns Mitch Moses and Clint Gutherson sparked the Eels to a 34-22 win over the Sharks at CommBank Stadium last Thursday night. It's the second loss on the trot for the former ladder leaders and they have to stop the rot.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.