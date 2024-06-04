Visits to Sans Souci park blocked by lack of toilets

There's a waiting list of schools and seniors wanting to visit the popular Sans Souci Veggie Patch located in Bona Park.
The veggie patch is regularly contacted by Kindergartens for excursions and events but almost all of them pull out because of the lack of toilets, Lolita Garcia, member of Sans Souci Veggie Patch told last month's meeting of Bayside Council.
"Other groups that contact us include aged care facilities wanting to do excursions and NDIS support workers working with people with disabilities," she said.
"Only the Girl Guides came and they had access to the recently demolished Girl Guide hall, which would've had toilets.
"I speak on behalf of our members who visit the gardens regularly and come from outside the immediate area and need to plan around the lack of facilities. This is especially difficult to manage for older members and families with very young children. "
Councillor Heidi Lee Douglas submitted a Notice of Motion at the meeting calling for a report about the options for providing toilets at Bona Park, Sans Souci to service the nearby recreational hub.
"Being able to access our green spaces is important to all members of our community. Without toilet facilities, it limits residents from using our green spaces," Cr Douglas said.
"Currently there are no toilets in the vicinity of Bona Park. The closest amenity block is 18 minutes' walk away. Yet this green space is used heavily by walkers and joggers, dog walkers, and residents using the off-leash dog park, Sans Souci Community Veggie Patch, and Bona Park Playground visitors.
"This precinct has also attracted Bayside residents from further afield in the last five years since the community garden was founded, and since the playground was updated during COVID.
"Many visitors to the dog park and garden arrive by car and do not live nearby, which increases the need for public amenities.
"Sans Souci Community Veggie Patch leaders are regularly asked if the gardens can be used by pre-schools as the location for excursions to teach kids about where food comes from. They are also approached by disability and aged care facilities wanting to organise day trips and picnics.
"Disappointingly, all but one of these groups have chosen not to select this great location because having toilets available is one of their excursion mandatories.
"The absence of public toilets can also significantly affect residents with specific requirements, including families with children, seniors, individuals with disabilities, or those with medical conditions. Some residents may avoid or be reluctant to travel or take part in social activities where public facilities are lacking," she said.
Councillors supported Cr Douglas' Notice of Motion which
Council provides a report on the options for providing toilets at Bona Park, Sans Souci to service the nearby recreational hub which includes the off-leash dog park, Sans Souci Community Veggie Patch, and Bona Park Playground.
The report will include a detailed update on the status and plans for the Girl Guide Hall at Bona Park including whether toilets available at this facility could be made publicly accessible. The investigation of possible addition or rebuild of the facility can include publicly accessible toilet amenities and if that is not possible, the investigation of other avenues for providing toilets.
