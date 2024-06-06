How this student, 10, impressed international art critics

If this 10-year-old wasn't pictured in the photo, it wouldn't be much of a stretch to say that the artworks were painted by a seasoned professional.
But meet Maya Veronese, a Laguna Street Public School student who has already grabbed the attention of art aficionados in Paris.
Maya has been living in Australia for only 11 months. She moved from Brazil to Caringbah, and two years ago, she exhibited at the Carrousel Du Louvre in France, after her mother Camilla sent samples of her daughter's work to the exhibition curator. The exhibition took place in the basement of the Louvre Museum, and Maya's work was in good company alongside artists from across the globe.
The talented young painter who dabbles in abstract art was also invited to participate in the Women in the Arts 2023 exhibition in Dubai, Barcelona and in the US, alongside 70 artists. Maya was the only child chosen for the showcase after the curator scouted Maya.
In her native country, she has been in 11 exhibitions. She was also chosen to present her work in an exhibition in Belgium this November.
Maya's artistic prowess was strong, but her mother Camilla said the family emigrated so Maya could study English, and have greater access to artistic opportunities. Maya is self-taught and has never had painting lessons, and she has also published two art books.
"We are looking to showcase her work here in Sydney and help her grow even further in this path," Camilla said. "We are looking for a high school that offers art classes."
Maya says she she expresses herself through her work. "This is one of the reasons why I love art - I feel free when I paint," she said. "I think I was born knowing how to paint. I painted my first canvas when I was five, at a birthday party. I take art classes where I learn about famous painters, the history of art, shapes, and inspiration. When I start to paint, the ideas just come to my mind."
