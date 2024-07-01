High notes for this Bardwell Valley music school

The success of her home studio grew from a natural love of music - playing it and teaching it. "My passion is to teach the art of learning to love learning," Ms Hammond said. "I arrange monthly student concerts at my house for between 50 and 60 people. These kids have performed for charity organisations and I encourage the kids to be super fit and run, box and do push-ups in between their practice sessions. It's very unorthodox but all part of my lesson curriculum."