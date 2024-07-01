St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Watch

High notes for this Bardwell Valley music school

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 1 2024 - 11:40am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bardwell Valley music teacher Ambre Hammond says there is a strong demand for music education, particularly among the Chinese community. The composer and pianist is also making a documentary. Picture by Chris Lane
Bardwell Valley music teacher Ambre Hammond says there is a strong demand for music education, particularly among the Chinese community. The composer and pianist is also making a documentary. Picture by Chris Lane

After launching a music school at Bardwell Valley, music teacher Ambre Hammond has seen an overwhelming amount of growth in enrolments.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.