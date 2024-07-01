High notes for this Bardwell Valley music school

After launching a music school at Bardwell Valley, music teacher Ambre Hammond has seen an overwhelming amount of growth in enrolments.
The classical pianist, composer, producer and educator, had only four students sign up for her music lessons before COVID-19 made its mark.
Fast forward to 2024, and now she has 42 students. Most of them are from St George, but some travel from afar to receive music education under her watch.
"I'm absolutely passionate about my incredible crew of kids who are all from the local area except for a few who travel to me from the Blue Mountains and the north shore," she said. "Many of my kids came to me as absolute beginners, and I have accelerated them to playing grade 8 and even diploma level pieces in just three or four years."
The success of her home studio grew from a natural love of music - playing it and teaching it. "My passion is to teach the art of learning to love learning," Ms Hammond said. "I arrange monthly student concerts at my house for between 50 and 60 people. These kids have performed for charity organisations and I encourage the kids to be super fit and run, box and do push-ups in between their practice sessions. It's very unorthodox but all part of my lesson curriculum."
The teacher is also working on a book release, and is studying Mandarin. "I lot of my students are Chinese, and the language is a real passion of mine," she said.
Later this year, Ms Hammond is hosting a premiere of a documentary she has been making. A project since 2013, Girl Piano Truck, is the teacher's vision to put a piano in the back of a truck and travel to disadvantaged communities in remote parts of the world, giving free concerts in schools and orphanages. She has taken the project to countries including India, Thailand, East Timor and Tanzania.
Highlights include touring the Philippines in 2015, where she presented 20 concerts in 12 days throughout various orphanages, community centres, a home for the abandoned and elderly people of Manila, and a special concert at Payatas - the worlds largest inhabited landfill, home to more than 100,000 people. Another special performance was in Belarus, where Ms Hammond gave a concert at a psychiatric hospital in Kul, in a remote forest on the outskirts of Minsk. Most recently, Girl Piano Truck visited outback Australia in 2019.
"The mission is to share music with the underprivileged to uplift and inspire," Ms Hammond, who was nominated for an Australian of the Year award in 2016, said.
