Frame hub champions emerging artists

A new frame shop at Miranda has partnered with established and emerging Sutherland Shire artists, to help give them greater artistic exposure.
Fantastic Framing, formerly Framing Court, is owned by Avi Efrat, who started in the industry doing mobile framing jobs to pay for his business degree at university.
He now turns over $15 million a year with 12 national shops, and his latest one - his first in the shire, thrives on more than making a profit.
Describing the business as the "Amazon of Art", Mr Efrat encourages artists by helping them to expand their digital footprint and grow their online presence.
"It can be overwhelming for an artist - printing, packing, delivering. We have the one roof and we're doing all these logistics. We're like the artist's motivator," he said.
"We are also educating artists because they are amazing creators, but maybe not so good at business. We are like their right hand in that we help them how to set up their website and teach them how to sell online, so they know how to promote their art."
It's a win-win relationship, he said. His business has grown by 40 per cent in the past five years by using the same model at his other stores.
"Our vision is that the success of the artists is our success," he said. "We're very keen to help the community of artists and fill gaps for artists and our art community."
Cronulla artist Maggi McDonald, who joined the venture, has been painting for eight years. In her home studio, she creates bright, abstract, original work, prints and does international commissions. She also mentors artists on social media.
The artist praises the initiative. "Avi supports artists with the business side of things, which can be pain points for most artists, so we can continue doing what we love and focus on painting," she said. "It has helped with the back-end of what I do and has freed me up to actually create art. I prefer to paint than pack."
