Kingsgrove seniors celebrate Italian National Day

Festa Della Repubblica is the Italian National Day and Republic Day, which is celebrated on June 2 each year.
Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre (KCAC) celebrated Festa Della Repubblica Day yesterday, June 3, with a program of food, singing and dancing.
More than 100 people from the KCAC Italian Seniors' Group attended the day to celebrate.
The main focus of the day was not only to celebrate a significant event for the Italian community but also to help integrate some of the centre's Commonwealth Home support Program (CHSP) Seniors groups with the wider community to aid in keeping them active and engaged.
"What a better way to do other than with a Festa" KCAC Aged Care Manager, Ms Gurmeed Nelson said.
Mr Sam Pellegrino provided the main entertainment on the day. Those that attended praised the work of the Aged Care staff of KCAC for organising the event. Everyone was up on their feet dancing and singing.
Mr Ben Berti said, "We had a great time and we felt like we were teenager's again singing and dancing. This is good for our morale and for our wellbeing," he said.
"We thank the CEO and management of KCAC for always supporting our community and our seniors to keep our connections with the local community strong.Happy Della Repubblica Italian Festa."
