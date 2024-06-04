Lugarno Lions congratulated on their 50th anniversary

The Lugarno Lions have been congratulated on their 50th anniversary by Georges River Council.
Georges River Mayor, Councillor Sam Elmir acknowledged and congratulated Lugarno Lions Club on their dedicated service to the community of Georges River for the past 50 years.
"The Lions Club of Lugarno was formed in 1973 following a meeting attended by residents from the Lugarno area and Lions from the Lions Club of Hurst," Cr Elmir said in a Mayoral Minute at the May 27 council meeting.
"Following this meeting it was decided to sponsor a new Lions Club to be known as the Lions Club of Lugarno. The new Club was chartered on 15 May 1974 with 60 members, which, at the time, was an Australian record for a new Lions Club.
"The Club still has two Charter members and one member who joined in the Charter Year.
"Hundreds of local citizens in the Lugarno, Peakhurst, Peakhurst Heights, Riverwood and Mortdale areas have passed through the Club as active members over the last 50 years.
"The Club's most successful fundraiser was the St Vincent's Lion Heart Appeal in 1978/79 to support the late Dr Victor Chang and his world-famous heart transplant unit.
"The Club's efforts raised a net amount of $504,000 which was donated to Dr Chang and his team. Since 1974 and through the tireless work of Club members and the generosity of the local community, donations exceeding over two million dollars have been raised.
"The Lugarno Lions Club are strong supporters of St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation and St George Hospital. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary and presented St George Hospital with a cheque of $30,000 at the Awards dinner," he said.
