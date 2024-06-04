St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Lugarno Lions congratulated on their 50th anniversary

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 4 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lugarno Lions were congratulated on their 50th anniversary by Georges River Council.
Lugarno Lions were congratulated on their 50th anniversary by Georges River Council.

The Lugarno Lions have been congratulated on their 50th anniversary by Georges River Council.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.