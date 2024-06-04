Changed traffic conditions on Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands

The community is advised of changed traffic conditions from this week for work on Bay Street at Brighton-Le-Sands.
Asphalting will be carried out between Grand Parade and Moate Avenue over four 8pm to 5am shifts between Wednesday, 5 June and Friday, 19 July, weather permitting, with no work taking place on Saturdays or public holidays.
Temporary lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
