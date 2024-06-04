Vandals attack Kogarah office of Chris Minns

Vandals have defaced the Kogarah electorate office of NSW Premier Chris Minns.
Protestors splashed red paint over the walls, access ramp and doors to the office in Regent Street and spray painted the word 'murderer'.
It is believed the damage was caused by pro-Palestinian protesters.
Police established a crime scene and have appealed for anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.
Speaking after the attack, Mr Minns said his government would continue to focus on community cohesion and peace in the state, rather than foreign conflict.
"I'm not responsible for places around the world, particularly not in the Middle East," he said.
"But I am responsible for peace right here in Sydney and this state and that's what our approach to this complex issue has been.
"You have a right to protest but you also have a responsibility to treat other people that live in this city with respect."
Anyone with information or CCTV footage in relation to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
