Matildas star Ellie Carpenter makes 10-year-old Caringbah fan a very happy girl

Ten-year-old Piper Feher, of Caringbah, was in disbelief when Matildas star Ellie Carpenter came looking for her in the crowd to give her a signed soccer boot after Monday night's friendly against China.
Piper had been sitting on her father Michael's shoulders, with a sign reading "Ellie Carpenter is the best", when the Matildas did a walk around after their 2-0 win in the lead-up game to the World Cup.
The players then went to the other side of the ground and, after signing autographs, walked back and retreated into the change rooms.
About five minutes later, Carpenter reappeared and went looking for Piper, who remained with her family as the crowd dispersed, to give her the signed boot.
Piper's mother Cherie said, "Piper was stunned, overwhelmed, and I burst out crying."
Ms Feher said it was "a dream come true" for her daughter, who is in Year 5 at Caringbah North Public School year and a member of the Sutherland Shire Football Academy.
"Piper loves soccer and the Matildas, and particularly Ellie Carpenter," she said.
"Her bed has a cover with Ellie's picture on it and she has photos and other material about her everywhere. She even added Ellie to our framed family photo."
Ms Feher said Piper had been playing since she was four, initially at Lilli Pilli FC and now with the North Caringbah Redbacks.
"We have soccer goals permanently set up in our backyard, she watches all the Matilda games and follows them on social media."
Ms Feher said Piper was disappointed the players did not stop near them on their walk around after the game, but thinks Ellie must have spotted her sitting on Michael's shoulders holding the sign.
"We stayed for a while after they went into the change rooms, and we couldn't believe it when Ellie came back out and looked for Piper," she said.
