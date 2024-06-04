Live on the water's edge in Caringbah South

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 2
Whether you want the convenience of being able to jump straight on your watercraft from your backyard or a home where you can admire scenic water views, this street to deep waterfront property presents all that and more.
Listing agent Suzanne Hibbard from Abode Property said the spectacular home was crafted by renowned Watershed Architects.
"The property embodies a harmonious blend of sunlit, expansive spaces and bold architectural elements accentuated by meticulous detailing," Suzanne said.
"The innovative split-level design effortlessly integrates the interiors with expansive outdoor terraces and waterfront amenities, creating a seamless flow throughout."
The main living areas are featured on the upper level, as well as most of the bedrooms. The open plan kitchen features Miele appliances, Liebherr integrated fridge/freezer and butler's pantry, while the living and dining space open to the entertainer's balcony with expansive views across Burraneer Bay.
Set on the lower level is an entertainment area complete with a cinema room, guest suite, home office and gym.
Outside you will discover a heated pool and spa with infinity edge, a boat house/cabana located on the water's edge, magnificent landscaping and exceptional deep waterfront facilities including jetty, pontoon and four berthing poles.
"Utilising a bespoke combination of concrete, glass, stone, timber, and cutting-edge technology, this light-filled sanctuary offers a private and tranquil oasis," Suzanne said.
