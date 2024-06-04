Elegant family living in Kogarah

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
With a list of impressive features throughout, this elegant single-storey residence provides comfortable family living with loads of charm.
Listing agent Louise Morrin from Morrin Property said the immaculate home ticks all the right boxes.
"It has 10-foot ceilings and beautiful oiled Blue Gum flooring, a formal dining room or office perfect for a small home business complete with its own entry, and a heated saltwater pool in the backyard," Louise said.
"It's a classic, large family home."
Overloaded with features including New Guinea rosewood kitchen cabinetry with a new Asko dishwasher, gas fireplace, heritage-style bathrooms, French doors from the main bedroom to the low-maintenance outdoor and pool area, zoned air-conditioning, solar power, grand lounge/dining, vast storage throughout, alarm, irrigation system for front and back yards as well as an oversized double lock-up garage.
Perfectly positioned, the home enjoys easy access to many of the local amenities.
"It is set on a quiet, wide street, close to shops, train station and hospital, while it is just a short drive to the airport and beaches," Louise said.
"Everything you need is close by including parks, childcare, Carlton South Public School, cafes and Jubilee Oval."
This home will go to auction on Saturday, June 29 at 12.30pm.
