4,000 homes already in pipeline for Georges River

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 5 2024 - 9:00am
The council's Planning Proposal aims to strike a balance between providing additional dwellings and protecting the environment and local character of our suburbs.
Approximately 4,000 homes are currently under construction, approved but yet to commence, under assessment or planned for delivery in the Georges River Local Government Area.

