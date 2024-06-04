4,000 homes already in pipeline for Georges River

Approximately 4,000 homes are currently under construction, approved but yet to commence, under assessment or planned for delivery in the Georges River Local Government Area.
This is based on figures on the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure website.
Last week, the NSW Government released a new five-year housing target of 6,300 dwellings under its Low and Mid-rise Housing Proposal, to be constructed in the Georges RIver LGA by mid-2029.
This means the NSW Government's target requires the Georges RIver LGA to provide 2,300 additional homes in the next five years.
But Georges River Council's own Additional and Diverse Planning Proposal was endorsed just before the State Government targets which show an additional capacity for 8,425 dwellings will be added to the existing capacity within the current local planning framework.
"The additional housing capacity enabled by the Additional and Diverse Housing Planning Proposal, which was unanimously adopted by Council on May 27 provides the planning controls for Georges River to meet its housing targets," the council said in a statement this week.
"The intent of the council's Additional and Diverse Housing Planning Proposal is to create housing capacity; and this additional capacity for 8,425 dwellings will be added to the existing capacity within the current local planning framework.
"However, this Planning Proposal will only be progressed if Council is successful in seeking an exemption from the State Government's Low and Mid-rise Housing Proposal."
The Georges River's Planning Proposal allows for 8,245 new dual occupancies, townhouses, villas and small-scale apartments in low and medium density residential areas.
The council developed the controls based on the protection of local heritage, biodiversity, the foreshore scenic areas, landscaping and tree canopy cover.
The council is recommending its proposal in lieu of the Low and Mid-Rise Housing proposal to the State Government to strike a balance between providing additional dwellings and protecting the environment and local character of local suburbs.
To ensure development is balanced with the protection of local biodiversity and character, this Planning Proposal will be progressed concurrently with the Biodiversity, Character and FSPA Planning Proposal (PP2024/0002) to implement the Georges River Biodiversity Study and Foreshore Scenic Character Study.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said the Council's Planning Proposal provides very sensible and balanced development outcomes to address the urgent need for increased housing and diversity across the Georges River area while still safeguarding local natural environment, heritage, biodiversity, tree canopy cover and the unique character of our residential suburbs.
Deputy Mayor Elise Borg said, "While other councils are asking for time from the State Government to do their own planning our planning team hit the ground running eight months ago and that is why we are in the position we are tonight to endorse this Planning Proposal that will deliver 8,245 more homes in our LGA that suits all different types of families and are well-designed and well-located while still preserving all the unique heritage and biodiversity aspects of our LGA.
"I'm optimistic that Premier Minns and Planning Minister Scully will permit Georges River to enact this proposal in lieu of the application of the Low to Mid Rise Housing SEPPS in our area," she said.
To read the Additional and Diverse Housing Planning Proposal, visit the Georges River Council - Planning Proposals (nsw.gov.au) webpage on Council's website.
