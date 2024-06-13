Logging into new friendships off screen

When Nessa created a Facebook group with the aim of helping women make friendships, she didn't expect it to have such a strong and early response.
The Barden Ridge mother of three was taking a break from her day job, and realised there was a need for greater social connections in the Sutherland Shire community.
She launched Ladies of 2234, a private group that promotes events for its members each month. From games night, book club and coffee catch-ups, to wine evenings, walking groups and shows, the idea is to expand connections. Women connect online, and take their newfound introductions, off screen.
Nessa, 55, has worked in supporting disadvantaged people in the homeless sector in rural areas, and has volunteered for 3Bridges. With a natural flair and desire to help, she stumbled upon this latest venture that she said has accelerated with plenty of interest.
"I also looked after domestic and family violence victims during COVID-19, and saw that so many women felt isolated as they were new to the area, and didn't know anyone," Nessa said. "I wanted to build connections.
"Everyone was telling me that it's hard to break into the shire if you're new to the area. I find women in the older age bracket - 50s and 60s, find it most hard, as their kids have moved away. About 60 per cent of the group's members are over the age of 60."
In the first hour of launching the group, there were almost 100 responses to a single post. "There is definitely a need," Nessa said. "It was like a full-time job running the page, but now I have volunteers who help run different activities. I call them 'evening coordinators' - older women who are retired, in similar stages of life, and they can keep up with technology. All these ladies put up their hands to help organise them."
Among the most popular social outings are wine nights at Club Menai, and an upcoming one is the group's Christmas in July event. "I get people out of their comfort zone," Nessa said. "I give them name tags and every second person gets up and move seats. It's a great way to connect."
