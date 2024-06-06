Pink ladies' lunch for breast cancer trials

An annual fundraising day to support breast cancer trials is on June 11 at Beverley Park golf course.
Members of the club will tee off for the event, which is close to their hearts, with many having personal connections to the cause.
It invites women to combine their love of golf with their passion to raise funds for breast cancer clinical trials research.
This year, breast cancer is estimated to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australian women. Every day, 57 people are diagnosed. The event aims to boost research to identify new and effective breast cancer treatments.
Women's Club Captain Robyn Morrison said everyone was proud to participate. "Breast cancer has touched the lives of many of our members and their families. We're proud to support breast cancer clinical trials research and to do this through a game of golf," she said. "As well as our own members, we are pleased to have women representing other golf clubs participating on the day."
Chief Operating Officer - Fundraising and Philanthropy at Breast Cancer Trials, Julie Callaghan says the commitment and support of Beverley Park Golf Club and its members is greatly appreciated.
"We rely on the generosity of community groups to continue our research to find new and better treatments for all people affected by breast cancer," she said. "We are thrilled to have the support of Beverley Park Golf Club and I encourage the community to get behind their fundraising efforts because trials save lives."
Since Tee Off began in 1996, golf clubs and their members throughout Australia have raised more than $3.3 million for Breast Cancer Trials.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.