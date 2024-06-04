St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cyclists needed as Sutherland-Cronulla shared path progresses

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 5 2024 - 7:47am, first published 7:45am
A postman on the shared path at Miranda. Picture by Murray Trembath
A new, 3km stage of the Sutherland to Cronulla cycle-walk path has been completed after 12 months construction and at a cost of $14.5 million.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.

