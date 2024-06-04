Cyclists needed as Sutherland-Cronulla shared path progresses

A new, 3km stage of the Sutherland to Cronulla cycle-walk path has been completed after 12 months construction and at a cost of $14.5 million.
Stage 2 East of the Sutherland to Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL) runs from Jackson Avenue in Miranda and the intersection of Denman Avenue and Gannons Road on the Caringbah / Woolooware boundary.
While few cyclists have been using the path as sections have opened, transport officials have previously said they they expect useage to increase as the route develops.
"If you build it, they will come," a senior Transport for NSW official said when work started on the latest section in March 2023.
The former government originally announced nearly 50 per cent of the shared path would be within the rail corridor, but this was changed to take the route across many busy roads and numerous driveways.
Bicycle NSW and the Sutherland Shire Environment Centre were among those who appealed unsuccessfully to the previous government for a rethink.
Cronulla MP and Opposition Leader Mark Speakman said it was "exciting to see SCATL taking shape with around 4.3 km of the overall project between Sutherland and Cronulla now complete".
"This latest stage connects key locations including Miranda and Caringbah shopping centres and Sutherland and Kareena Hospitals," he said.
"SCATL also links with existing active transport paths at Woolooware, giving pedestrians and cyclists access all the way from Miranda to locations such as Captain Cook Playing Fields, Bay Central at Woolooware and Woolooware and Cronulla High Schools, and also off-road connection with the Woolooware Bay path over the Captain Cook Bridge to Cooks River."
MP for Miranda Eleni Petinos said the opening of the next stage was an important step in providing a range of transport options for the community.
"Having a dedicated pedestrian and cycle path makes active transport an attractive alternative for the community, particularly for short everyday trips," Ms Petinos said.
"The opening of the Miranda to Woolooware stage is particularly good news for cyclists who now have a safe off-road path as an alternative to busy roads to get to key shire locations.
"I look forward to community consultation on the remaining stages so the full link between Sutherland and Cronulla can be completed as soon as possible."
TfNSW says design and investigation work for Stage 2 West between Kirrawee and Miranda continues and a preferred route is expected to be ready for consultation later this year.
Stage 3 between Woolooware and Cronulla is in the early planning and design phase.
