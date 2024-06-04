Cronulla surf report

It was a week to remember for Cronulla surfers who are still getting great waves after a big south swell moved up the coast on the weekend.
It might have brought bad weather but it also brought big swell that cleaned up on Sunday and is still producing good waves four days later.
All the big wave spots were working with the Point and Reefs all firing on Monday and as the swell dropped the beaches came alive.
The storm actually cleaned up the banks on the beach so surfers have a lot of choice which helps spread out the crowd.
This 1-2 metre swell is due to hang around all week and its forecast to pick up again on Sunday with a chance that the Shark Island Bodyboard contest will run on Monday.
