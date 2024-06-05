Cronulla to host top cycling road race event in 2025

Top cyclists from Australia and other countries are expected to compete when a new elite road race series - the ProVelo Super League - comes to Cronulla early next year.
The ProVelo Cronulla Crit, a series of criterium races, has been scheduled for Saturday March 8, 2025.
The circuit will start in Mitchell Road, outside the Elouera Surf Life Saving Club and proceed around Don Lucas into Murdock Street and Marine Esplanade, past Wanda Surf Lifesaving Club and back on to Mitchell Road to the start / finish line.
An application has been made to Sutherland Shire Council to allow the closure of affected roads, and permission will be sought from police.
A report by council staff to the Consultative Traffic Forum said,"The League will bring elite road racing to the Greater Sydney Region in March.
"A series of criterium cycling races will take place from 4pm until 8pm," the report said.
"A similar event ran successfully without major incident for eight years and last took place in November 2013."
Launching in 2025, the ProVelo Super League (PSL) will take place from January to March and will replace the National Road Series with a "compact but impactful" 10-12 week calendar.
The PSL will start in South Australia and move on to Victoria, Tasmania, Sydney and Brisbane / South East Queensland.
The PSL will feature elite women's and men's divisions with about 30 teams competing in a points format.
Invitations will be available for wildcard entries and international teams and riders.
AusCycling has sanctioned the League, which will have a strong focus on broadcasting.
PSL's vision is "To establish an elite, Australian based road cycling league with a focus on new audiences, sustainability and nurturing the growth of road cycling in Australia".
