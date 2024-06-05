Best of British Weekend at Caringbah

After last weeks successful Ash Grunwald performance at the Caringbah Inn which was part of the Cronulla Jazz and Blues festival, this weekend sees another great bill with a 'Best of British' weekend at the Cazbah.
To celebrate the Kings Birthday Long Weekend there is a special Sunday performance by The Beatnix for the 60th anniversary of The Beatles Australian Tour, with free entry.
On Saturday night the Fleetwood Mac show is also a free gig so come down and help make Caringbah Pub a great performance hub again.
There will be lots of food and beverage specials as well so make the most of the Kings Birthday-its the Best of British.
