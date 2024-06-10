St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Jarvis leads the Men's Oceania QS rankings

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 10 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oceania/Australia WQS leader Jarvis Earle takes to the air in the final of the 2024 Krui Pro Qualifying Series 5000 event in Sumatra. Picture WSL
Oceania/Australia WQS leader Jarvis Earle takes to the air in the final of the 2024 Krui Pro Qualifying Series 5000 event in Sumatra. Picture WSL

Jarvis Earle has put the disappointment of a first round loss at Narabeen last month behind him by winning the 2024 Krui Pro World Surf League Qualifying Series 5000 event in South Sumatra.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.