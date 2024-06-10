Jarvis leads the Men's Oceania QS rankings

Jarvis Earle has put the disappointment of a first round loss at Narabeen last month behind him by winning the 2024 Krui Pro World Surf League Qualifying Series 5000 event in South Sumatra.
He now leads the Australia/Oceania - 2024/2025 Men's Qualifying Series Rankings to compete in the 2025 Challenger Series.
Jarvis said it was a fun contest but his qualification battle is ongoing.
"I'm now going to Nias and doing the QS there before going home swapping bags and going to South Africa for the Ballito Pro.
"It's a pretty busy year but I've been loving all the travelling and competition so its all good."
Earle overcame a huge field of Asia Pacific's best up-and-coming surfers as well as huge surf throughout the week to claim victory.
On finals day, competitors were treated to super fun, clean three-to-four-foot surf at the backup location of Krui Left as Ujung Bocur was smashed with massive swell once again.
The men's final saw two of the event standouts, Earle and Taj Stokes, go head-to-head in a classic goofy verse natural battle.
Both surfers got their accounts opened early, each performing a series of fast, critical turns to earn solid scores, with Earle getting the upper hand on the first exchange.
Stokes then backed up his score with a 9.00 point ride to take the lead. Earle was chasing an excellent score but was unable to complete a wave until, with only 10 seconds left, the former World Junior Champion found a set and dropped in.
Earle smashed a huge layback snap on his first maneuver before a re-entry, carve and floater to finish earning a 9.03 and this third QS event win of the year.
Jarvis said he was so stoked to have won the event.
"It's such a great place with great waves and having my friends here it was awesome," he said.
"I'm just stoked I got the opportunity on a bigger wave at the end of the heat and that I got it done."
Cronulla Sharks Boardriders' Ricky Marshall has been crowned NSW O50's champion at the just completed 2024 Volkswagen NSW Port Stephens Surf Master's State Titles after five outstanding days of competition at Birubi Beach.
Marshall just defeated fellow Sharks surfer Jay McKenzie in the four man final- and have now qualified for the Australian Surf Masters Titles. along with Garie's Ian Spencer who finished equal 6th.
Cronulla surfers also won titles in the Volkswagen Port Stephens NSW Longboard State Titles which followed the Masters at One Mile Beach.
In the O65s men it was a win for Cronulla Points Jon Lavers and in the O60's men Cronulla Sharks Rob Smith also took the NSW title with a super close .44 win over Tony Rae.
