Young shire auctioneer Georgia Turner a trailblazer for women in real estate

Georgia Turner, of Menai, is blazing a trail by becoming one of only a handful of female auctioneers in the real estate industry in NSW.
The 24-year-old started in the industry when she was 16 as a sales associate at Ray White Sutherland Shire and progressed to the role of state administrator in head office.
But, Ms Turner had further ambitions, and after training and accreditation, conducted her first auction on May 25, selling a three-bedroom villa at Punchbowl for $895,000, which was $45,000 above the reserve.
The auction attracted a crowd of more than 80 people with 10 registered bidders.
Further auctions in various locations, including the shire, are lined up for coming weeks.
Ms Turner, who has lived in Menai her whole life, said female real estate auctioneers were rare.
"I am the only female auctioneer for Ray White NSW and I would say there are probably a handful of others in NSW," she said.
"I have had a lot of experience running auction campaigns, dealing with buyers and negotiating deals on auction day helping the auctioneer getting the bids in and driving the sale price.
"So, I thought, 'I'm already an agent, why not be an auctioneer and do everything?'
"I moved to Ray White Corporate at the end of last year and worked with CEO Tim Snell and the auction department, and started networking, meeting all the agents.
"Every Saturday, I would go out and see how auctions were run in all different suburbs and other parts of NSW, and then I did training and got my accreditation."
Ms Turner said, with auctions being the primary method of sale, she had regularly been involved in running 10 to 15 auction campaigns simultaneously, working closely with buyers and negotiating deals.
"This insight made me question why there is a shortage of young female auctioneers in a traditionally male-dominated industry?" she said.
She believes her breakthrough makes her "a voice" for other women in the industry, and she will be able to provide support.
"My goal is to be a trailblazer, demonstrating that young females can excel in this role and make a significant impact in driving successful property sales," she said.
