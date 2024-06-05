Alarming rise in domestic violence in migrant communities

The hidden problem of domestic violence in newly-arrived Chinese-speaking migrants and similar communities was revealed to Georges River Council.
But cultural and language barriers often prevent vulnerable victims from seeking help, Tica Lee, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors at Chinese Australian Services Society (CASS) told the May 27 council meeting.
Ms Lee was speaking in support of a Notice of Motion by Councillor Nancy Liu addressing coercive control and the need to provide emergency financial support for those affected by gender-based violence in the Chinese and other migrant communities.
CASS has been a vital support system for migrants since 1981, providing essential settlement services to newly-arrived Chinese-speaking migrants.
Between July 2022 and December 2023, CASS handled a total of 7,370 enquiries, reflecting a doubling of cases.
"Our dedicated team successfully served 5,020 clients, addressing their needs and providing essential assistance," Ms Lee said.
"We also noted that more than 2,300 clients were unable to receive the support they sought due to various limitations, highlighting the significant demand for our services and the challenges in meeting all needs," she said.
"This alarming rise underscores the urgency of addressing these issues. One case involves a woman in her 40s with three children, the youngest being five-years-old. She is reliant on her husband's sponsorship to stay in Australia. He has been physically abusive, hitting her in front of their children. She has lost teeth from the abuse and lacks Medicare coverage. Now homeless, she is hiding from her husband with her children.
"CASS has extended its services beyond the Chinese community to include Korean and Vietnamese migrants. We use our own resources to support these minority groups, including those who are not eligible for the current Settlement Engagement and Transition Support (SETS) program."
CASS front-line workers have highlighted significant service gaps, including:
a shortage of bilingual workers; difficulty in identifying and providing evidence for emotional and verbal abuse; reluctance of victims of domestic violence to seek help due to financial dependence and cultural factors.
"Many victims lack the knowledge to protect themselves and their children," Ms Lee said.
"Perpetrators may not even realize their actions are abusive, thinking they are tolerable or acceptable, when in fact, their behaviour is coercive and destructive. It's not love; it's coercive control," she said.
In her Notice of Motion, Councillor Nancy Liu requested Georges River Council investigate the feasibility of implementing further initiatives to enhance support for domestic violence victims and and promote awareness of the issue.
This could include:
- provision of greater financial support
- initiating an emergency allocation fund
- further capacity building and awareness raising for the community, including holding regular anti-domestic violence information seminars with police for culturally and linguistically diverse communities.
Councillor Liu also said the council by writing to key politicians including Jodie Harrison, NSW Minister for Women NSW; Dr Hannah Tonkin, NSW Women's Safety Commissioner; and Senator Katy Gallagher, Federal Minister for Women highlighting its work in tackling domestic violence.
Councillor Liu also emphasised that Georges Council has been working closely with local domestic violence organisations and gender-based violence organisations in the local government area.
This includes hosting the No Domestic Violence Walk with schools, community organisations and their networks, in November; and annual Candlelight Vigil at Kogarah Town Square in partnership with the St George Domestic Violence Committee.
This financial year to date, the council has provided $22,405 in Community Grants, Venue Hire Grants and Quick Response Donations in support of initiatives addressing domestic and family violence.
The Council currently has a Lease Agreement with a community organisation for the provision of crisis accommodation to support victims of domestic violence in the Georges River local government area. The property is funded by way of a subsidy of $50,000 per annum.
The council also collects food donations year-round at the Civic Centre for a local shelter.
