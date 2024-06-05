St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Alarming rise in domestic violence in migrant communities

By Jim Gainsford
June 5 2024 - 12:30pm
Tica Lee of the Chinese Australian Services Society (left) and Georges River Councillor Nancy Liu.
The hidden problem of domestic violence in newly-arrived Chinese-speaking migrants and similar communities was revealed to Georges River Council.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

