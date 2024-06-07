Jack's ready to spin for a US dream trip

There are a few things on Jack Kelly's wish list - do the City2Surf for the first time, raise money kids in need, and go to Disneyland.
Jack, 28, has cerebral palsy and quadriplegia, but his enthusiasm for chasing his dreams is mighty strong.
"I also have a slight intellectual disability - I always forget that part," Jack said. With his wicked sense of humour, a love for musicals, movies and spending time with family and friends, Jack is also an advocate for people with a disability, and is a project worker within the sector.
He has signed up for the annual 14 kilometre charity event on August 11 with his friend Spenser Johnstone, who has launched a fundraiser to help Jack achieve his goals.
Jack lives at Caringbah South in supported independent living. A fan of Disney movies, he wants to go to the land of fun in Los Angeles. He is also donating 25 per cent of funds raised towards a charity that helps make wheelchairs for children in developing countries.
But because of his medical needs, Jack is unable to fly directly into the US, and requires a stopover. "I have been on a plane to Queensland," he said. "But it's a logistical nightmare. I have severe swallowing problems and use a peg feed because can't eat or drink anything through my mouth."
But it's not mission impossible. "I've always wanted to go to Disneyland," he said. "I'll be 29 on July 3 but I'm a child at heart. One of my favourite movies is The Little Mermaid - it has a simple theme of love, and a character who wants to be part of a normal community. That resonates with me."
Mr Johnstone said by taking part in City2Surf, Jack will have a great vantage point of the sights. "With roads closed off, it's also about seeing parts of Sydney that otherwise he may not be able to see," he said.
Although Jack said he wasn't all that excited for the early morning wake-up call to the start line, he hopes by raising money he will also make a difference. Jack recently received a new wheelchair, and is keen to donate his former, power motorised chair to someone suitable in need of one.
"I get a new wheelchair every five years being on the NDIS, but some children don't get that opportunity and luxury," he said. "There's a lot of stigma around the NDIS, which does need areas of improvement, but I'm so grateful for being on it."
