St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Jack's ready to spin for a US dream trip

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 7 2024 - 12:00pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Kelly and friend Spenser Johnstone are doing the City2Surf in August to raise money for a few causes. Picture by John Veage
Jack Kelly and friend Spenser Johnstone are doing the City2Surf in August to raise money for a few causes. Picture by John Veage

There are a few things on Jack Kelly's wish list - do the City2Surf for the first time, raise money kids in need, and go to Disneyland.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.