St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Books
Watch

Writing in the blue: author's natural inspiration

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 6 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Shire author Sarah Cullen with her book series that were inspired by local waterways. Picture supplied
Sutherland Shire author Sarah Cullen with her book series that were inspired by local waterways. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire author Sarah Cullen visited The Village Kids, Gymea recently to deliver her series of books Ocean Tales.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.