Writing in the blue: author's natural inspiration

Sutherland Shire author Sarah Cullen visited The Village Kids, Gymea recently to deliver her series of books Ocean Tales.
Just in time to Celebrate World Ocean Day on June 8, the books celebrate the marine life found within local waterways.
Born at Woolooware, the author's series are inspired by years of living by the ocean.
"I grew up 10 minutes' walk away from Cronulla beach, and this is where my love of the ocean started," she said.
"This love grew each and every year until one day I decided to write the books. My sister and I also decided to start a whale swimming business that takes people swimming with whales in all different places all over the world."
The six different books in the series follow the colourful underwater adventures of characters Rory the whale, Stella the Shark, Ollie the Otter, Nori the Seahorse, Spike the penguin and Lola the Mermaid.
