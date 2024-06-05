Bayside's upgraded playgrounds have re-opened

Two playgrounds in Bayside re-opened today after extensive refurbishments to provide exciting new facilities for families and children of all ages and abilities to enjoy.
Patricia Carlon Reserve in Bexley now has new playground equipment for young children, that includes nature and sensory play areas, new park furniture and improved paths. New trees have also been planted to provide shade.
Noel Seiffert Reserve in Sans Souci also has new playground equipment for upper primary ages, playground under-surfacing, a shade sail, paths, and park furniture. The area has also been landscaped.
Both playgrounds are now open for the community to enjoy.
Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said, "I am really pleased with the way our playgrounds across Bayside are being continually improved for our community.
"It is important our playgrounds are accessible and help encourage children's development."
