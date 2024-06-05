Speeding and illegal parking cause traffic woes at Georges River

Speeding and illegal parking in the vicinity of Oatley West Public School is causing concern for residents with Georges River Council to investigate finding a solution.
Councillor Peter Mahoney submitted a Notice of Motion at the May 27 council meeting calling on the council to take action to curb the incidents following reports of driver aggression in the vicinity.
Georges River Council will investigate methods of improving traffic movement and safety in the vicinity of the school focusing on Oatley Park Avenue, Short Street, Park Avenue, Dame Mary Gilmour Road and Bay Road, particularly during student drop-off and pick-up times.
"Improving traffic movement and safety in the area requires a full investigation and review of the streets surrounding Oatley West Public School to assess existing traffic conditions and determine any improvements or upgrades required," the council's report stated.
"The traffic investigation will involve quantifying the number of parents picking up their children via active transport methods, vehicle drop off and pick up methods, vehicle and pedestrian counts, as well as reviewing existing traffic calming devices, street signage and line marking.
"Community consultation will be undertaken for any recommendations that result from the investigation, prior to a report being submitted to a future Traffic Advisory Committee for consideration.
"Councils Road Safety Officer will also liaise with the School Principal to provide updated educational programs including walking to school safety brochures, and informative safety letters and flyers."
The costs to undertake a traffic investigation in the vicinity of Oatley West Public School is approximately $10,000.
This amount is not currently included in Council's 2024/25 Draft Operational Budget but will be added to the Councillor budget submissions for consideration in the adoption of the budget.
The council will also write to the Commander St George Police Area Command to request increased Police Patrols outside Oatley West Public School during school drop off and pick up times and that the data relating to the traffic offences in the vicinity be provided to the George River Council Traffic Advisory Committee.
Cr Mahoney also asked the council to write to the the Commander, St George Police Area Command, to requesting increased speed enforcement patrols be implemented along Forest Road, Lugarno and also the suburbs of Connells Point and Kyle Bay 'Stanley Street and Lorraine Street, Peakhurst; and Carlton Crescent and Carwar Avenue Carss Park.
And in a separate Notice of Motion, Councillor Nick Smerdely called on the council to conducts a traffic investigation to assess the existing traffic conditions at the intersections of: Penshurst Street, Penshurst Lane and Bridge Street, Penshurst; and Bridge Street and Connelly Street; and Penshurst and Bridge Street, with a report be submitted to the Georges River Council Traffic Advisory Committee detailing the recommendations of the investigation.
