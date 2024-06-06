Two young men with bright futures die in rock fishing tragedy at Kurnell

Nischal Ghale was a clever young man, who came to Australia from Nepal five years ago to study IT and hopefully make this country his permanent home.
While studying, Nischal worked as a mobile phone and laptop technician at Topline Mobile and the associated TeleChoice booth on the ground level of Westfield Miranda.
A friend and work colleague said Nischal was "a very joyful person" and "everyone knew him". They had appreciated his friendly nature, helpfulness and expertise.
Customers and staff in nearby shops and cafes were shocked to learn Nischal, 25, was one of two men who drowned after being washed into the ocean while rock fishing at Cape Solander, Kurnell on Monday May 27.
The other victim was Balkrisna Basnet, 22, who came to Australia from Nepal only two months ago, also to study IT.
The men were friends and flatmates, living at Allawah.
Grieving family members, friends and work colleagues hope the tragedy will act as a warning to others about the dangers of rock fishing and the need to take safety precautions.
Following an incident a few days earlier at the same location, when Balkrisna was knocked over by a wave, the men purchased and wore rubber coated, steel spike shoes (cleats) to grip the rocks.
They also had life jackets with them, but were not wearing them at the time they were washed into the sea.
A third member of the fishing party tried to save them by throwing an angel ring - a life buoy installed on the rocks - but neither was able to reach it.
Surf conditions that day were relatively calm, but a life saving official said that could create a false sense of security if a "long period swell" was being experienced, which could result in occasional unexpected big waves.
Following the tragedy, a group of family members and friends of the victims gathered above the rocks at Cape Solander to light candles, burn incense and pray for their loved ones.
The ritual was repeated a week later in their home before their bodies were taken back to Nepal for full services and burial.
Nischa's uncle Rudra Ghale, his only family in Australia, said he had told his nephew and his friends that if they were going rock fishing they needed to wear lifejackets.
"I tried to give the message, I hope others get a lesson from this tragedy," Mr Ghale said.
Mr Ghale said Nischa had worked hard to get his IT qualifications and his ambition was to work for a large IT company.
Nischal was also about to apply for permanent residency as the temporary visa, which allowed him to study, would soon end, Mr Ghale said.
Aman Maharjan, a close friend and work colleague, said Nischal was "a very joyful person, and very helpful".
"He was working here for a few years before I came and he taught me everything - he was very smart," Aman said. "He made me what I am today.
"We used to go fishing together, but he was more into it. Day by day he wanted to have a new experience.
"He went to lots of fishing spots. We never thought something like that would happen.
"He went to Kurnell to catch salmon. We told him Kurnell was too dangerous, but he was full of energy and always wanted to do new things, go to new places.
"He texted me and asked me if I would go too, but when I said 'no' he replied, 'I am going to be watching the sun come up and you will still be in bed' ".
Aman said Nischa texted him a video at 2.07pm on the day he died, showing a fish he had caught.
"In just 30 minutes everything went wrong," Aman said.
Surf Life Saving NSW said had been nine rock fishing drownings in NSW since July 1 2023, a 50 per cent jump on the six deaths in the previous year.
There have been four drownings in the Cape Solander area since July 2022.
Just before 3pm on the day of the tragedy at Kurnell, Surf Life Saving NSW's State Operations Centre was alerted that two men were in the water.
"The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was activated and arrived on scene first, witnessing a lone person submerged in the water," a spokeswoman said.
"Sutherland Shire lifeguards responded soon after and would eventually locate and pull two Nepalese males in their early 20s from the water and into a Water Police vessel, where CPR was performed.
"SLSNSW Duty Officers and NSW Ambulance Paramedics arrived on scene, where the two males were later declared deceased."
