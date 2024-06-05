Greetings from the shire: Vintage postcards provide glimpse into way we were

In 1906, during the 'golden era' of picture postcard production, Sutherland Progress Association engaged a photographer from the well-known Kerry & Co studio to capture views around the district for a series of promotional postcards.
Cronulla, Como, Sutherland and Audley were popular locations for early postcard photographers like the Kerry, Star, Broadhurst, Hurley and NSW Bookstall companies.
In the era of instant electronic messaging, it's easy to forget that nearly all commercial and personal communication was once hand-delivered by the postman. A century ago, twice-daily deliveries made it possible to receive a same-day reply - almost as fast as today's email.
The picture postcard, introduced in the 1890s, soon became a favoured method of communicating brief greetings, news snippets and confirmation of arrangements for friends and businesses alike. City streetscapes, beachside and river views, pastoral and mountain scenery, transport and infrastructure were all popular subjects for postcard photographers.
Today, vintage postcards provide a fascinating glimpse into 'the way we were' before and between the two world wars.
Longtime member of the New South Wales Post Card Collectors' Society and experienced researcher, Robert Mills, will explore the shire's changing landscape as depicted in a range of vintage local postcards at this week's Sutherland Shire Historical Society meeting.
In his 'History Through the Mail' talk, Mr Mills also shares tips on dating your old cards, identifying the photographers and studios which produced them, and using them to add colour to local and family history research.
All are welcome to attend the meeting at 1.30pm on Saturday June 15 at Stapleton Community Centre, 3A Stapleton Avenue, Sutherland.
