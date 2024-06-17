Creating families: a new IVF clinic prepares to welcome its first patients

A new fertility clinic has opened at Kogarah, and it's been headed up by one of Australia's best known specialists of the field.
Appropriately named Life, the clinic was established to help parents-to-be achieve their dreams of having a child.
Professor Michael Chapman, a highly experienced fertility doctor, is behind the latest addition to Montgomery Street. Formerly of IVF Australia, Professor Chapman, alongside Dr Karen Kong, launched the standalone facility, which is about to accept its first patients.
He said at Life, five of Sydney's experienced fertility specialists have united to deliver affordable, independent and personalised fertility care.
"The service offers the full range of fertility care - from simple ovulation induction to complex IVF procedures including genetic testing of embryos," Professor Chapman said.
"We are working with three other senior IVF specialists based in the eastern suburbs to provide a comprehensive level of care. All specialists have undergone sub-specialist training in infertility. Between them they have more than 100 year's experience in managing infertile patients. This level of expertise and experience from dedicated properly trained fertility specialists ensures patients receive the best possible options in their journey to parenthood."
Professor Chapman has been involved in fertility care resulting in more than 3000 pregnancies. He has advocated for access to Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), and has worked closely with the Federal Government to ensure access to ART treatment remained clinically protected as a doctor-patient medical decision.
A leading commentator on reproductive health, Professor Chapman draws on experience from the UK, where he developed extensive experience in infertility, hormonal disorders and ART, and in Australia as Professor in the School of Women's and Children's Health at the University of NSW and at St George Hospital.
The doctor said the new clinic offered a patient-focused, personalised service with the "highest quality science [that] will produce the best results".
"Too many patients complain that their care is like being on a production line. Indeed, one commented that it felt like being on a sausage making machine," Professor Chapman said.
"With more and more clinics being owned and managed by big companies, doctors have lost control of their services. Life specialists have decided to regain that control for the betterment of patient care."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.