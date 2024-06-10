St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Inaugural Luke Lewis Cup

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 10 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The combined Penrith team were too good for the CSJRL team at Corea Oval on Saturday afternoon. Pictures John Veage
The combined Penrith team were too good for the CSJRL team at Corea Oval on Saturday afternoon. Pictures John Veage

The Luke Lewis Cup is heading to Penrith after a convincing 36-14 win over the combined Cronulla Sutherland Junior Rugby League team at Corea Oval on Saturday.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.