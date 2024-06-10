Inaugural Luke Lewis Cup

The Luke Lewis Cup is heading to Penrith after a convincing 36-14 win over the combined Cronulla Sutherland Junior Rugby League team at Corea Oval on Saturday.
Penrith came out firing and put on three quick tries before CSJRL worked their way onto the scoreboard.
The Luke Lewis Cup will be played annually and will feature a rep team comprised of the best Open Men's players from Penrith and the Cronulla Districts.
This groundbreaking initiative pays homage to a rugby league legend in Luke Lewis who won premierships with both the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks and also signifies a thrilling new chapter in community rugby league.
Lewis played 324 games of NRL and gained a total of 488 points for Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks between 2003 and 2016 and became a two-time NRL Premiership winner.
At the Cup launch Cronulla Chairman John Mannah said it's exciting to have open age representative rugby league back on the calendar.
"We are very aligned in our thinking regarding promoting Rugby League in our districts, and being able to test ourselves against the largest Rugby League nursery in the state provides a great opportunity for our local players."
