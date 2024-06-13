High energy at school with artist's nationwide tour

Australian and world music artist Mitch Tambo was in Sutherland Shire for his energetic Walanbaa Youth Tour in June.
Tambo has been visiting more than 100 schools nationwide to deliver musical performances and workshops with a mission to empower students and teachers. He was at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, Miranda, on July 13.
Tambo has had 10 consecutive Top 10 singles on the Australian iTunes worldwide charts, and has performed at the Australian Open, T20 and the Fire Fight Australia Concert with his rendition of You're the Voice.
The singer says the response and demand from schools has been phenomenal. "The students have such a fun time...dancing and singing along to the songs, and really have embraced the messages, it's a really joyful atmosphere," he said.
Tambo said he also aimed to inspire educators. "Teachers work so hard - retention rates are in jeopardy, and they're always under the pump, so I also make sure to remind them what a great job they're doing as well," he said.
Drawing from his experience as a social worker, the musician shares personal stories of his experiences. Accompanying him on select tours is his wife Lele, known by her performance name, Voice of Lele. As a refugee from West Papua, Lele also performs for students, sharing her cultural journey. Lele's debut single, Island Proud will be released on June 20, which is World Refugee Day.
"As West Papua is Australia's closest neighbour, I think it's important for kids to know about their neighbouring island considering we don't hear much about it," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.