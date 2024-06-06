Five properties nominated for Bayside Historical Marker Program

Botany Public School Botany Public School is Sydney's oldest public school and also one of the oldest continuing public schools in New South Wales. Botany National School (known as Botany Bay School) was located on the eastern side and opened with one teacher and 30 students in 1849, making it the third non-denominational school in the state and the first in Sydney. The first school closed in 1850 after its owner of its temporary premises moved into the building. It reopened in 1862 in a small chapel. As enrolments grew the chapel became too small which led to an acre of land being granted to expand the school (now known as Botany Public School) in its current location on Botany Road.