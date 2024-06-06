Five properties nominated for Bayside Historical Marker Program

Five properties have been nominated for inclusion on the Inaugural Bayside Historical Marker Program.
The council received 16 nominations which were assessed by a selection panel that included local history and heritage specialists.
Making the final list were Bexley Public School, Botany Public School, the former Sir Joseph Banks Hotel, Tempe House, and Wilson's Farmhouse at Rockdale.
Bexley Public School first opened in August 1887 on Forest Road. The school became the centre of local social life by hosting public meetings, fetes and athletic competitions on its grounds. An additional building located on the east of Forest Road Bexley was established in 1924 to accommodate growing numbers of student enrolments. Whilst the 1887 building now operates as a Coptic Orthodox College, the 1924 building remains as Bexley Public School today and celebrates its centenary this year.
Botany Public School Botany Public School is Sydney's oldest public school and also one of the oldest continuing public schools in New South Wales. Botany National School (known as Botany Bay School) was located on the eastern side and opened with one teacher and 30 students in 1849, making it the third non-denominational school in the state and the first in Sydney. The first school closed in 1850 after its owner of its temporary premises moved into the building. It reopened in 1862 in a small chapel. As enrolments grew the chapel became too small which led to an acre of land being granted to expand the school (now known as Botany Public School) in its current location on Botany Road.
Former Sir Joseph Banks Hotel. The Sir Joseph Banks Hotel estate dates from 1840 and was opened in 1844 as a place of recreation and holiday away from the city. It was the site of Australia's first zoo. It was described in the 1870's as the most popular location in Sydney. The hotel attracted huge crowds to athletic events in the latter part of the 19th century.
Tempe House was built in 1836 for wealthy merchant Alexander Brodie Spark by famed architect John Verge. Alexander Brodie Spark had one of the greatest art collections in the Colony. After his death in 1856 the house was sold and leased by prominent people of Sydney including, in 1860, famed humanitarian, feminist and philanthropist Caroline Chisholm who leased the house as an educational establishment for young women. The building was also owned for a century by the Good Samaritan Order who assisted young girls. Tempe House has been beautifully restored and is regularly open to the public.
Wilson's Farmhouse is one of the earliest surviving houses in Rockdale from a period when the area was undeveloped, and the land was rural. Built between 1855 and 1856, the house is on the NSW State Heritage Inventory. It is associated with early market gardening in the area, has a long association with the Wilson family who farmed the land, which was originally 18 acres and 20 perches. The property is also associated with Chinese market gardeners who leased the land from 1930 to 1952. The building is owned by Bayside Council and was restored by Council in 2019.
A standard Bayside marker design template has been developed. The weather proof cast aluminium markers take 4-6 weeks to manufacture and install. The placement of the marker will in a location accessible and visible by the public.
The list will go to the next Bayside Council meeting on June 26 for a final confirmation.
