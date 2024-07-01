Shire kid to cattle enthusiast

In 2023, a total of 180,000 fee-free TAFE places were on offer for courses related to industries with recognised skills shortages such as agriculture.
It's just as well Lachlan Judd-Chaumont, a TAFE NSW Certificate III in Agriculture student, already knew what his career calling was.
The 19-year-old Como student, who featured on an episode of Better Homes and Gardens, is proving that there is a strong demand for young agricultural workers.
Lachlan recently showcased his impressive livestock handling skills at the Hawkesbury Show in Richmond, and placed in the parader's competition.
His journey from city kid to cattle enthusiast was recognised at the event, which provided TAFE NSW students with hands-on experiences that opened doors to rewarding careers in a growing sector.
President of AgShows NSW, Jill Chapman, said such events bridged the urban-rural divide and inspired a new generation.
"Agricultural shows foster understanding and appreciation between urban and rural populations, ensuring that the cultural and economic contributions of the agricultural sector are recognised and celebrated," she said. "You don't need to live on a farm or come from a farming family to have a passion for agriculture. Agriculture is not just about producing food, it's about nurturing the community and preserving the environment."
Beyond competitions, agricultural shows also function as crucial networking hubs, connecting students with potential employers. This is essential in a sector where the average farmer age is now 52, highlighting the need for young talent.
With more than 4000 new NSW agriculture jobs projected by 2025, TAFE NSW plays a pivotal role in training the next generation. Its programs equip students for immediate employment and long-term success in an ever-evolving industry.
Lachlan had no prior farming background, before he discovered a passion for the industry during a TAFE NSW work placement.
"After working with livestock, I realised this is where my future lies," he said. "Now, I hope to work on a cattle station and one day start my own farm. The show [at Richmond] was an invaluable learning experience and a chance to connect with industry experts. It's incredibly rewarding to see our hard work recognised, especially as it leads to real-world opportunities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.