St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Have we got balance right?': Bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into e-bikes

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 7 2024 - 9:13am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
E-bikes on the Esplanade at Cronulla. Picture by John Veage
E-bikes on the Esplanade at Cronulla. Picture by John Veage

Updated

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.