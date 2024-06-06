'Have we got balance right?': Bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into e-bikes

Updated
Following a flood of complaints from the community, a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry will examine the impacts of e-bikes and other e-mobility devices.
The move was initiated by the state opposition and is supported by the government and the Greens.
Shadow minister for transport Natalie Ward said the inquiry followed "ongoing representations on the role of e-mobility devices have within the wider community".
"We know e-bikes and other e-mobility devices are a positive option for commuters and the community," she said.
"What we want to know is do we currently have the balance right and where can policy be improved to support commuters and the broader community."
The terms of reference for the inquiry will focus on the role of all three levels of government in enabling and encouraging safe electrified active transport outcomes, including perspectives from councils, industry and stakeholders on the utilisation and impact of e-mobility devices.
The inquiry will consider international best-practice from other jurisdictions and as well as reform within reform within the existing regulatory and policy settings.
Details on submissions and the hearing schedule for the inquiry have yet to be announced.
It is expected hearings will take place in the second half of this year.
Ms Ward thanked the government and the Greens for their support in getting the inquiry up and running.
"It shows substance can trump politics when it comes to the policy issues that affect the community," she said.
Cronulla MP and Opposition Leader Mark Speakman said e-bike safety had been a hot topic in his local area over the last 12 months.
"We've seen pedestrians injured in collisions with electric bikes or scooters and near misses between pedestrians and e-bikes speeding on footpaths, particularly in Cronulla Mall and on the Esplanade," he said.
"While there's general support for electric mobility devices if appropriate policies and regulations are in place, there's growing community concern that current policies and regulations and policies aren't fit for purpose when it comes to safety.
"I therefore asked my upper house opposition colleagues to move for a parliamentary inquiry into e-bikes and e-scooters generally, including best practices interstate and overseas."
